Wanda P. Blevins, 72, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Leo F. McMaster, who died Jan. 18, 2018.
Wanda was born April 25, 1949, in Adams County, the daughter of the late Paul T. and Margaret E. (Shearer) Blevins.
Wanda was a member of St. Paul’s “Red Run” Church, East Berlin, New Oxford Social and Athletic Club, McSherrystown Moose and Catholic War Vets in Bonneauville. She was an avid gardener and loved getting her hands dirty.
Wanda is survived by her dog, Amos; three daughters, Sherry Lorah of Ocean City, Md., Shelly Spangler and her husband Thomas, of York, and Katie Matz and her husband Larry of Dover, three grandchildren, Claire, Samuel and Avery; three sisters, Sandra Cashman, Linda Orris, and Sharon Blevins of all of East Berlin; a brother, James Blevins of East Berlin; and her best friend, Peach Staley of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by a brother, David Blevins.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s “Red Run” Church, 6623 Davidsburg Rd, East Berlin, PA 17316, or to Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
