Karen V. Knox, 75, of York, died on June 30, 2022, at her home. Born in Gettysburg on May 14, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Donald J. and Bonnie Lee (Johnson) Jacoby. She was the wife of the late William E. Knox.
Karen was a 1965 graduate of Biglerville High School and was also a graduate of the York Academy of Arts.
She was a graphic art designer.
Karen is survived by two brothers, Donald Jacoby and his wife Sharon, and Kevin Jacoby and his wife Wanda; sister Kim Jacoby; and a sister, Kelly Jacoby and her husband Scott.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, at 11 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery entrance by 10:45 a.m.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403; www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
