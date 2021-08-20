John B. Horner, 92, of 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, died on August 19, 2021, at home. Born August 25, 1928, he was the son of the late J. Bush and Ruth Elizabeth Herr Horner. He was the husband of Mary Lazos Horner, to whom he was married for 70 years.
He was descended from one of the oldest families in Adams County, his ancestors having come to the area from County Antrim, Ireland, about 1760. Until September 2020, he lived in a house built be his great-great-grandfather, Alexander L. Horner, in 1819.
Mr. Horner attended Centennial Hall School in Cumberland Township and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1944 at the age of 15. He was granted a bachelor of music degree in 1954, and a master of music degree in 1955 from Westminster Choir College, Princeton, N.J., and for 25 years pursued a career in church work as a director of Music and Christian Education in churches in Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan and Illinois.
He was self employed for many years as a piano technician and was the sole proprietor of Horner Enterprises, specializing in publications, re-enactment presentations and artwork having to do with the American Civil War. He wrote extensively about his ancestors who were involved in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. He was the author/editor of six books about the Battle of Gettysburg and the Civil War. He was a licensed Gettysburg Town Guide.
He was a past president of the Gettysburg Lions Club, 1980-1981, and served for 10 years on the Lions District 14-C Cabinet. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow in Lions Clubs International, and recipient of an International President’s Award. He was a former member of Gettysburg Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary International. He was an Esteemed Leading Knight in the Gettysburg Elks Lodge #1045 and chaired several committees. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and Chaplain in the Gettysburg Good Samaritan Lodge #336 and a member of the Central Pennsylvania Scottish Rite Club.
Mr. Horner was also an Edward McPherson Fellow in the Adams County Historical Society, past president, 2001-2003, and life member of Historic Gettysburg-Adams County, a life member of the Gettysburg Civil War Round Table and the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania. He belonged to the Camp Curtin Civil War Round Table of Harrisburg, Pa., was a member of the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association, member of Main Street Gettysburg, member of the Land Conservancy of Adams County, an the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
He was for many years a board member of the Gettysburg Community Concerts Association and served as its vice president. He held memberships in the Friends of Camp Security in York County, Pa., the Hans Herr Foundation of Lancaster County, Pa., and the Friends of Monterey Pass Battlefield of Waynesboro, Pa.
He was in regular attendance at the Emmitsburg, Md., Historical Society and a charter member of the Hunterstown, Pa., Historical Society. Mr. Horner was a founding member and served as vice chairman of the Cumberland Township Historical Society, Adams County, Pa.
Mr. Horner was an ordained elder in the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church in Gettysburg.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Horner; a son, Bruce Steven Horner of Harrisburg, Pa.; a daughter, Susan Horner Klapper of Doylestown, Pa.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Margaret Snyder of Daytona Beach, Fla. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Theodore of San Diego, Calif; and a sister, Mildred Reale of Woodbridge, Va.
Mr. Horner was cremated, and his ashes scattered over the former Horner Farm, Gettysburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.