Paul T. Keller, 81, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at the York Hospital.
Born March 28, 1940 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Frank A. and Mary K. (Hevner) Keller.
Mr. Keller was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a 1958 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He worked for many years as a technical mechanic at Letterkenney Army Depot. He was a sports fanatic and supported Delone athletic teams, as well as Notre Dame and Penn State sports teams. He was a member of the Gettysburg American Legion.
Paul is survived by his two sons, Troy Keller and Scott Keller, both of Lansdale; six siblings: Dorothy Byers of McKnightstown, Walter Keller of Gettysburg, Jean Vasiloff of Mechanicsburg, James Keller and his wife Brenda of Hanover, John Keller of Pasadena, Md., Helen Garrettson of Biglerville; many nieces and nephews, and his darlin’, Linda Keller Bergdale of Gettysburg.
Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 West High St., Gettysburg, PA. Burial, with full military honors being presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the beginning of Mass Friday morning at the church. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 455 Table Rock Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
