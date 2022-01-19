Frank G. Wilson Jr., 82, passed away January 2, 2022, at his home after a long illness of Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born in Franklin County on March 18, 1939, the fifth son of the late Frank and Verna (Darr) Wilson.
He married Peggy (Hartman) Wilson in 1965. Together the two started Wilson Well Drilling in 1972 until 2020, when it was turned over to very special and devoted friends, Mark and Kate Irvin and their children. Over the 48 years, he drilled approximately 4,800 wells in the surrounding area.
Frank had four brothers, Richard, John, Reese, and Dallas, and one sister, Ruth Miller all of whom predeceased him. He is survived by one sister, Lou Wolfe of Carlisle, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service following cremation on January 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Benders Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, Biglerville, with Pastor Ryan Haycock officiating. Fellowship will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
