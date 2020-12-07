Linda Kay Wyatt, 67, 175 Funt Road, Aspers, passed away at the University of Maryland Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, due to complications of Covid-19.
She was born May 25, 1953, in Aspers, the daughter of the late Nelson F. and Geraldine I. Day Funt. Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael Wayne Wyatt.
Linda was a member of Bendersville Lutheran Parish. She was a 1972 graduate of Biglerville High School. For the last 33 years, starting in 1987 Linda was a customer service coordinator for Zeigler Brothers in Gardners. She enjoyed traveling and Christmas time. But most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by two daughters, Michele Kay Migas and her husband Kevin of Aspers, and Missy A. Shupe and her fiancé Bernie Weishaar of Aspers; a granddaughter, Mackenzie L. Shupe; step-grandchildren Kylee Weishaar and Logan Weishaar; three sisters. Lois Fruehan of New Oxford, Barb Bretzman of Bendersville, and Judith Staley and her husband Ed of Aspers; and Jazzy her fur baby dog, along with numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Linda’s life will take place at a later date. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfueralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.