Harry R. “Dick” Small, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away on July 11, 2022, at the Gettysburg Center.
Born August 26, 1935, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Harry and Bertha (Sanders) Small. Dick is survived by his wife, Evelyn I. (Tyler) Small.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the Unites States Air Force. Dick was a member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church and life member of both the Fairfield AmVets and the Monocacy Valley VFW.
He retired from Schindler Elevator in Gettysburg after a number of years of service. In his younger years, Dick was involved in the construction field in the Gettysburg area, helping with the construction of Colt Park and Twin Oaks developments.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Dennis Small, Diane Small-Bowser and Douglas Small; a stepdaughter, Wanda Manahan; and six grandchildren. Dick was predeceased by a stepson, Michael Ohler; a sister, Barbara Snyder; and a brother, Charles Small.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Emmitsburg Presbyterian Cemetery with Rev. Louis Nyiri officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
