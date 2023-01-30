Arthur E. “Art” Byers, 76, of Littlestown, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. Born Aug. 6, 1946 in Gettysburg, Arthur was the son of the late Kenneth E. and Charlotte (Kepner) Byers.
He was a 1964 Littlestown High School graduate and served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Hulcher’s Emergency Railroad service and was retired from C.E. Williams of Gettysburg.
Surviving are his brother, Thomas E. Byers and Bonnie of Littlestown, and many nieces and nephews.
Art was a member of the NRA and loved working on antique cars.
Funeral service is Friday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Tammy Blose officiating. Viewing is Friday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Contributions in Arthur’s name may be sent to American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
