David Clement Morgan, a former resident of Adams County, Biglerville and Spring Grove, died at his home in Naples, Florida, Mat 22, 2021.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann Schutle; his sister, Ellen Morgan Piacentine; two grandchildren, Philip and David Schutle; and four great-grandchildren, Alyssa Schutle, Cheyanne Schutle, Morgan Schutle and Cody Sayre. David was predeceased by his former wife, Anna Mae Orner, of Biglerville.
Military honors for David’s service in the U.S. Air Force during World War II followed his burial in Naples, Fla.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.