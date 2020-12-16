Fannie E. Ridinger, 86 of Littlestown was called home by God Tuesday, Dec. 15, from her earthly home.
She was the wife of Lake A. “Reds” Ridinger Jr. who died April 30, 2015. Born Dec. 3, 1934, in Libertytown, Md., she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Margaret E. Stull Horton.
Fannie was a seamstress and farmer.
Surviving are her daughters, Lorrean E. Baity and David of Simpsonville, S. C., and Barbara A. Ridinger of Littlestown; three sons, twins Ray A. Ridinger and Roy A. Ridinger of Littlestown, and Wayne K. Ridinger of Littlestown; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and her sisters, Grace Spangler of Taneytown and Mary Ann Dunham of Norway, Maine. She was predeceased by a infant daughter Josephine Ridinger, and a brother Joseph “Bud” Horton.
Fannie was a member of New Hope Faith Community Church of Hanover and Alpha Fire Company, Littlestown. She loved gardening, sewing, cooking, baking, volunteering and being with family.
There will be a memorial graveside service on Monday, Dec. 21 at Mt. View Cemetery, Harney, Md., at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Herbert officiating.
Memorials in Fannies name may be sent to New Hope Faith, 33 Sunday Drive, Hanover PA 17331; or Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
