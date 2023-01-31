Eleanor Joyce Eiker, age 77, of Fairfield, Pa. passed away at Gettysburg Hospital, Gettysburg, Pa. on January 28, 2023, with her children by her side.
Born, March 5, 1945, in Gettysburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret Deatrick. Eleanor was a 1963 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She was employed for 40 years at St. Joseph’s Provincial House in Emmitsburg, Md.
Eleanor was a devoted wife to Bob Eiker who passed on November 14, 2022. She was an animal lover and particularly horses. Eleanor liked to keep things simple. She enjoyed bowling and roller skating “back in the day.”
Eleanor is survived by her son, Tony Eiker and wife Gayle, of Fairfield; daughter Pamela Eiker and partner Troy Smith of Thurmont; grandchildren Robert Eiker Jr., and wife Jessica of Middleburg, Ryan Eiker and partner Beth Altland of Hanover Pa., Gena Eiker of Fairfield, and Donald Renner and Keith Renner; great-grandchildren Bohdy, Danielle and Liam; special friends, Donnie and Sue Rohrbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Richard, Margaret “Jo”, Carol and Polly.
A celebration of Bob’s and Eleanor’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.myersdurborawfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.