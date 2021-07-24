Todd Michael Smith, 42, of Spring Grove, passed away unexpectedly with his loving family by his side on Friday, July 23, 2021 at UPMC Memorial Hospital, York after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Faye M. (Shue) Smith, Spring Grove; they would have celebrated seven years of marriage on Aug. 16, 2021.
He was born September 12, 1978 in Gettysburg, the son of Nancy C. (Topper) Smith, Hanover and the late Allen J. Smith.
Todd graduated from South Western High School in 1997 and was the Manager of Conewago Township, York County. He was a member of St. Jacob’s (Stone) U.C.C., Glenville and the McSherrystown Home Association. Todd enjoyed hunting and muscle cars. A cherished friend to many, he will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him..
In addition to his mother and wife, Todd is survived by his children, Carly Smith, Colby Smith, Abbey Moul, Emma Moul and Kristin Moul all of Spring Grove; brother, Troy Allen Smith and fiancée, Dawn Miller, East Berlin; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Donna Shue, Hanover; brothers-in-law, Gerry Shue and wife Dusty, Hanover and Adam Shue and wife Gretchen, Spring Grove, loving nieces and nephews, Amber, Curtis, Tucker, Cody, Blake, Dalton and Evan and his loving dog, Nova.
A service to celebrate the life of Todd M. Smith will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover with Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard and Rev. Kevin D. Orewiler officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 6 to 9 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Jacob’s (Stone) Church Cemetery, Glenville. Serving as pallbearers will be Colby Smith, Troy Smith, Gerry Shue, Adam Shue, Craig Baumgardner and Brian Klinger.
Contributions in memory of Todd M. Smith may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To share memories of Todd M. Smith and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
