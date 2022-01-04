Sgt. Maj. Wilmer E. “Gene” Vandegriff, US Army Retired, 81 years of age, of Fairfield, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born February 3, 1940, in Glimp, Tenn., the son of late Montell and Ruby Pittman Vandegriff. Gene’s wife, Phyllis Van Hart Vandegriff, died March 7, 2016.
Gene was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. He loved fishing and hunting and music was his passion. He was an avid movie buff and loved Westerns.
Mr. Vandegriff is survived by four children, Kevin Vandegriff and his wife Conny of Willow, Ak., Tim Vandegriff and his wife Pam of Byhalia, Miss., Kim Griffith and her husband Mike of Waynesboro, Pa., and Todd Vandegriff and his wife Kerensa of Chambersburg, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Courtney, Cody, Danielle, Brandon, Jonathan, Caitlin, Brynn, and Addison; and two step-grandchildren, Tabbi and Celina; and a sister, Nancy Vawter and her husband Frank of Wetumka, Ala.; 10 great-grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Alexis Vandegriff; and a brother, Junior Montell Vandegriff and his wife Jean.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Pastor George Frye officiating. Interment will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens with full military honors. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
