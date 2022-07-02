Joseph R. Hydock, 53, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly vacationing in Ocean City, Md.
He was born March 3, 1969, in Gettysburg, the son of the late James J. and Rose Letinski Hydock Sr.
Joe was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was a 1987 graduate of Gettysburg High School. After high school he began his career at the Gettysburg Hospital later WellSpan Hospital where he has worked for over 30 years, most recently at WellSpan Surgery Center in Hanover, Pa.
He was a former member of the Gettysburg American Legion. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing frisbee, spending time with his friends and was a good corn hole player. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers and Washington Capitals fan. Joe loved his time at the beach.
Joe is survived by his brother, Jeffery Hydock and his wife Debra of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by a brother, James J. Hydock Jr.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg, with Fr. Stephen Kelley officiating. Interment of his ashes will be in St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Monahan Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 5, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
