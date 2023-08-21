Eugene “Gene” R. Kopp, of Hanover, passed away on August 16, 2023, at the age of 77.
He was the husband of Louise A. (Sanders) Kopp, having just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary; the father of Holly Eshbach-Noel and her husband Andre, Amy Shipley and fiance Brian Bullard, Jason Kopp and his wife Michelle, and Lori Brillhart and her husband Adam; and the brother of Dennis and David Kopp. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and James Kopp, and his parents, Oscar and Hilda Kopp.
Gene was a 1964 graduate of Southwestern High School. After graduating from high school, Gene enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Plattsburg AF base in Plattsburg, N.Y., where he worked as an airframe mechanic. Gene also served 12 months in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Upon his return and discharge from the service, Gene was employed by the Hanover Sample Book Company for 35 years and then employed by Norm’s Auction Service until his retirement in 2021.
Gene was a beloved husband, father, grandparent, and friend to all who knew him. He had a love of bluegrass music and was a talented guitar player and singer. He enjoyed working in his workshop and was well known for being able to fix just about anything. His favorite thing to do though was spend time with his family and grandchildren, who all knew him as “Poppy Kopp.” He will always be remembered for his quick wittedness and his eye rolling dad jokes.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Gene’s life on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by his funeral service, 11 a.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visiting Nurses Association of Hanover at 440 Madison St., Hanover; or Adams County SPCA at 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
