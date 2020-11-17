Betty Lee Daley, 93, of Littlestown, died Monday, Nov. 16, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the widow of Gerald W. Daley who died Sept. 22, 2013.
Born July 14, 1927, in Graceham, Md., Betty was the daughter of the late Elmer G. and Genevieve H. (Gearhart) Miller. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her son, Dwight D. Daley and Marie of Littlestown, and her daughter, Sandra L. Miner and Mike of Hanover. Betty was predeceased by her brother, Elmer Miller and her sisters, Ruth Witherow and Jean Frock.
She was a member of Redeemer's UCC, Littlestown where she participated in the Hustler's Class and Ladies Aid. Betty was an active life member of the Littlestown VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Hanover Pacers and Hanover Polka Express. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Revs. Sterling Fritz and Ted Bowers officiating. Viewing is Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
COVID-19 restrictions will include mask wearing and social distancing.
Interment is in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Betty's name may be sent to her church at 107 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
