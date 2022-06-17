Linda G. Starry, 81, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Gardens of Gettysburg.
She was born July 25, 1940, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Lester G. and Gladys Peters Starry.
Linda attended Gettysburg High School and graduated from high school in the Philadelphia area. She then graduated from Temple University in 1981 with a BS in criminal justice, later she earned a master’s degree from St. Joseph University in Philadelphia. Linda was employed as a mobile therapist in Philadelphia for many years working with the disabled and then moved back to the Gettysburg area and worked with Merakey Behavioral Healthcare in Adams/York counties until her retirement in 2019.
Linda is survived by a sister, Dorothy S. Johnson of Gettysburg; a niece, Dottie Johnson (wife of the late Larry A. Johnson) of Gettysburg; great-nieces and great-nephews, Eric Johnson and family, Jason and Beth Lancaster and family, Todd and Lisa Williams and family, Christy Clark and family, Tim and Heather Leatherman and family, Mark Dutrow and family.
Linda had a love for animals, especially her dog, Lakota.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
