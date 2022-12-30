JoAnn L. Dougherty, 87, of Taneytown, Md. died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Gardens of Gettysburg. Born July 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Pauline (Mayers) Wolf.
She was the devoted wife of the late Harry B. Dougherty Jr. who passed in 2018. JoAnn graduated from Taneytown High School.
She was a special education aide for the Carroll County Public Schools for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. She worked diligently with the Taneytown Jaycettes fundraising for the Taneytown Community Pool, enjoyed working alongside Baxter at Dougherty’s Ice Cream Shack and Tropical Shaved Snowballs. JoAnn had a love of animals, planting flowers and working in the yard. She was a lifetime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. JoAnn cherished times spent with her family.
She is survived by son, Tony Dougherty of Keymar; daughter, Tracey Godfrey and husband Scott of Conway, S.C; grandchildren, Averey Smith of Raleigh, N.C., Tifani Stone and husband Dan of Upperco, Md., Tobi Caleo and husband Nick of Hampstead, Md. and Tori Dougherty of Freeland, Md.; sister, Joyce Lawver of Gettysburg; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Clyde, Glenn, Thomas, and James Wolf, and a sister, June Breshears.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 10am-12pm at Myers-Duboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore Street, Taneytown, MD 21787.
A funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Cristopher Frigm and Deacon Charles E. Barnhart Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore Street, Taneytown, MD 21787 following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in JoAnn’s name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address. Online condolences can be made at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.