Genevieve “Genny” Reaver, 84, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Gettysburg.
She was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Mt. Joy Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Ardell and Mary Ellen Bowers Baumgardner. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph A. Reaver, in 1997.
Genny was a 1953 graduate of Taneytown High School and was a legal secretary most of her life. She was a very active member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, having served in many capacities including the G.U.M. Women’s Group, council delegate, Sunday school and Bible study. She was active in Church Women’s United and served as Treasurer for many years. She was recently employed by Visiting Angels. She loved to cook and bake and share it with others.
Mrs. Reaver is survived by two sons, Brian J. Reaver of Philadelphia, Pa., and Keith M. Reaver and his partner Chentelle Ratcliffe of Orrtanna,; three grandchildren, Hannah Reaver, Trystan Reaver and Khloe Reaver; two great-grandchildren, Arya and Odin; siblings, Richard Baumgardner, Louise Pitzer and David Baumgardner; and the mother of her grandchild, Kim Short. Genny was predeceased by a grandson Kellan Reaver, and a brother Ralph Leroy Baumgardner.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Gettysburg Methodist Church, at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
