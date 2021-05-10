Sarah F. Clapsaddle, 94, passed away of natural causes May 4, 2021, at the Paramount Senior Living Facility. She was born on Jan. 30, 1927, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Cletus and Mary Oneida Sanders.
Sarah was a graduate of Gettysburg High School in 1945. After high school, she attended beauty school and was a beautician for several years. She married Eugene Clapsaddle on June 6, 1946. They had been married for 67 years at the time of Eugene’s passing on June 21, 2013.
Sarah and Eugene were members of the United Methodist Church in Gettysburg. Sarah will be remembered for her fierce devotion to her husband and three children. She saw supporting her children and husband as her main mission in life. All three children were enrolled in college to ensure they had the best possible future. All three were provided with extracurricular activities, including athletics and horseback riding. She worked as head cashier at the Giant Food Store in Gettysburg for a decade. After relocating to Deltona, Florida, she was employed by the State of Florida for 10 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; her infant son, Ronnie; her brother, Earle; her father, Cletus Sanders; her mother, Mary Oneida; son-in-law, John Pitzer; grandson, Matthew Pitzer; and infant great-grandson Robert Baldwin.
Surviving are daughter Linda Brown and husband Daniel Brown of Weaverville, N.C.; her daughter Sue Pitzer of Fairfield; her son David Clapsaddle and partner Edda Ligia Irizarry of East Berlin; granddaughter Margaret Baldwin of Gettysburg; grandsons, Andrew Brown of Weaverville, N.C., Adam Pitzer of Syracuse, N.Y., John Pitzer of Gettysburg, and Zacharias Pitzer of Stewartstown, Pa.; and sisters, Ethel Angell and Shirley Kuhn, both of Gettysburg. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A memorial gathering is being planned. Her final resting place will be at the Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, Florida, alongside her husband, Eugene.
