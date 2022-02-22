Louis E. Bishop Jr., 77, of Fairfield, died Friday afternoon, February 18, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Born January 5, 1945, in Brentwood, Pa., he was the son of the late Louis E. and Margaret (Blochinger) Bishop Sr. He was the husband of Carole L. (Page) Bishop, of Fairfield, to whom he was married for 54 years.
Mr. Bishop was a member of Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa. He was a veteran of the United States Army, career military attaining the rank of sergeant major. After his retirement from the Army he worked at Knouse Foods, as well as Lowe’s in loss prevention.
In addition to his wife, Louis is survived by his son, Alex Bishop of Frederick, Md.; his three grandchildren, Christian, Sean, and James; and his sister, Jean Shank. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Don, Wallace and Bob.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church, 14753 Charmian Road, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., with Rev. Carl Batzel and Rev. Bill Hammann officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday morning at the church. Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Autism Society of Greater Harrisburg, PO Box 101, Enola, PA 17025.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.