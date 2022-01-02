Darren E. Fair, age 59, of Biglerville, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at UPMC Hanover. Darren was born July 17, 1962, the son of the late Delores M. (Arentz) Fair Kennedy and Robert H. Kennedy.
Darren attended Biglerville High School. He was employed by Dal-Tile in Gettysburg for 40 years.
He will be remembered as a very quiet, loving husband and father.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Annette M. (Patterson) Fair. He is also survived by a daughter, Brittney L. Fair, and son, Chad M. Fair, both of Biglerville; and sister, Lesa and husband Will Kurtz of Dover. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis L. Fair.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a visitation will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Private interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, to help offset funeral expenses, may be made to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 393, Bendersville, PA 17306.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
