James W. Sexton, 87, New Oxford, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.
He was born July 28, 1934, in Titusville, Pa., the son of the late James W. and Elaine Reib Sexton.
Jim graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Titusville, and Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa. He trained as a nurse anesthetist and later entered the U.S. Air Force where he taught at the Air Force Academy for a number of years, achieving the rank of major. Following his time in the Air Force he moved to New Orleans and was employed for a law firm. After his retirement with the law firm he moved to the Gettysburg area to be closer to his sister.
James is survived by a sister, Sandra Beauchat and her husband Thomas of New Oxford. He was predeceased by a brother, John Sexton.
Private graveside services will take place at the convenience of the family.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
