Elsie J. (Ogburn) Horst, 78, passed Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at her home. She was the wife of Lee W. Horst, her husband of 59 years.
Elsie was born October 31, 1944, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Forrest M. and Anna Ruth (Geigley) Ogburn.
Elsie was a member of Herr’s Ridge Mennonite Church in Gettysburg.
In addition to her husband Lee, Elsie is survived by her children, Lynn Horst and his wife Starla (Garman), Ronda Auker and her husband Michael, and Arvin Horst and his wife Margaret (Hostetter), all of Gettysburg; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Grace Miller and her husband James of New Oxford, Janet Sensenig and her husband Daniel of New Oxford, and Ruth Brougher and her husband Robert of Gettysburg; and a brother, Daniel Ogburn and his wife Laura of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by two stillborn sons, Loren in 1966, and Leroy in 1967.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Kralltown Mennonite Church, 6719 Davidsburg Road, East Berlin. Burial will be in Mummasburg Mennonite Cemetery, Gettysburg. Viewings will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Herr’s Ridge Mennonite Church, 1270 Herrs Ridge Road, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Mennonite School, 910 Wiermans Mill Road, York Springs, PA 17372.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
