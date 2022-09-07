Alfred Arndt, 82, of Hanover, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Judith R. (Kendall) Arndt, Hanover; together they shared 55 years of marriage.
Born October 14, 1939, in Babenhausen, Germany, he was the son of the late August and Olga (Fitz) Arndt.
Al was an electronics technician with Roscoe Horner TV sales and services, Hanover, and was a member of Hanover First Church of God where he was head usher for eight years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion, Post 202, Gettysburg.
Al held three U.S. patents, enjoyed restoring antique radios, building and repairing electronic devices, and loved polka music.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michele Klunk and husband Christopher, New Oxford, Susan Hartley and husband Craig, Orrtanna, and Allen Arndt, Baltimore, Md.; brother, Rudolf Arndt, Germany; and grandchildren, Lane Hartley and wife Caitlin, Biglerville, Emily Hartley and fiancé Garrett Young, Orrtanna, and Haley Klunk, New Oxford. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann (Shifflet) Arndt, and several brothers and a sister.
A funeral service will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, with Pastor Dan Thomas and Pastor Jeff Harner officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service at the church. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard in the parking lot of the church with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Serving as pallbearers will be David Arndt, Erich Arndt, Craig Hartley, Lane Hartley, Susan Hartley and Chris Klunk.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions in memory of Alfred Arndt be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or to ProMedica Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, York, PA 17402.
To share memories of Alfred Arndt and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
