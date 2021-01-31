Merle S. Bucher Sr., 68, of Gettysburg, entered into eternity Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2021 at Hanover Hospital after a battle with cancer.
Born April 18, 1952 in Fairfield, he was the son of the late George and Lula (Wilt) Bucher.
He was retired from P.H. Glatfelter in Spring Grove. He was a member of the Eagles.
Surviving are two children, Tonya Forbes and Philip Bucher; siblings: John Bucher, Howard Bucher, George Bucher, Arlene Hahn, Ethel Sites and Alice Allen; grandchildren: Kaela Lindsey, Shanntel Bucher, Michael Forbes Jr., Jennifer Bucher, Kelsie Paree, Morgan Hartlaub and Madison Forbes; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Merle Bucher Jr.
A private celebration of life will be held with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Cancer Society.
