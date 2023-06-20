Brian J. Costella, 51, passed Monday, June 19, 2023, at his home.
Brian was born May 14, 1972, in Hanover, the son of the late Willis A. and Donna A. (Smith) Costella.
Brian was a member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, Special Olympics, and he was a volunteer at The Brethren Home Community.
Brian is survived by two brothers, Michael L. Costella and his wife Julie of New Oxford, and Timothy C. Costella and his wife Dee Dee of Blue Ridge Summit; and several nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County Special Olympics, 37 Bittern Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
