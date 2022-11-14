Carole E. (Crouse) Bowling, 84, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Fred J. Bowling.
Mrs. Bowling was born in Hagerstown, Md., on Wednesday, October 26, 1938, daughter of the late Rudolf E. and Helen (Grimes) Crouse.
Carole retired from AMP as a machine operator.
Survivors include two children, Denise A. Manahan and her husband Jeff of New Cumberland, and Darla F. Bowling of Maine; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Robert Crouse of Minnesota, Richard Crouse of Hanover, and Philip Crouse of York; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla M. Witman; and a sister, Shirley Lawrence.
All service will be private.
