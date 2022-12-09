Michael Small, 74 of Gettysburg, formerly of Glenville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at
Gettysburg Hospital. He had been a resident of The Gardens at Gettysburg.
Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hanover is seeking information from anyone who may be a relative or friend of Mr. Small so that we may include family information in his obituary, as well as any interests he may have had. We are not seeking anyone to be financially responsible.
Any relative or friend with any helpful information is invited to contact Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory at 717-632-1242 or email us at wetzelfh@comcast.net by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Your participation is greatly appreciated to assist us in honoring Michael’s life.
