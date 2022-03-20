Joyce M. LaRue, age 80, of York Springs, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her home. She was born Monday, September 15, 1941, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Clyde E. and Maybelle E. (Taylor) Mansberger.
Joyce graduated from Biglerville High School. She was employed by Bermudian Springs Middle School as a library aid and teacher’s aide. She was a member of Chapel Hill Church of God; teaching Sunday school classes, singing in the choir, serving on committees and being the church secretary are just a few of the ways she served. For over 30 years she sold Tupperware. She loved her family, giving gifts, reading books and offering encouragement. She loved to cook.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth E. LaRue. She is also survived by one daughter, Jodie K. and husband Jeffrey B. Golden of York Springs; one son, Douglas A. and wife Donna LaRue of Myerstown; four grandchildren, Anna, Daniel, Aaron, and Lauren; and one brother, Donald C. Mansberger of Dover. She was preceded in death by her sister, Louise E. Heebner of York Springs.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at Chapel Hill Church of God, 4521 Oxford Road, York Springs. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Rev. Randall Huber will officiate. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill Church of God, 4521 Oxford Road, York Springs, PA 17372; or Sunnyside Cemetery, 111 Sunnyside Cemetery Road, York Springs, PA 17372.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
