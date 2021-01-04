Viola L. Legore, 85, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal care, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at UPMC Pinnacle – Hanover, with her loving family by her side.
Born April 6, 1935, in Orrtanna, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Ella M. (Trout) Albright. Viola was the loving wife of the late John J. Legore, who died Sept. 2, 2015, and with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Viola was a 1953 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School. She was a longtime seamstress and worked as a cashier in the Hanover Hospital Auxiliary’s Hospitality Shop for over 20 years.
Viola was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, and a member of the Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary.
Viola enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Viola is survived by her children, Lawrence J. Legore of Gettysburg, Carlen L. Staub of Gettysburg, Susan E. Abel of Ormond Beach, Fla., Kenneth W. Legore and his wife Pamela of Gettysburg, and Robert A. Legore and his wife Priscilla of Biglerville; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery, Gettysburg, with Father Benny Jose as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Viola’s memory may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital Auxiliary, 300 Highland Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Cremator, Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
