Glenn Francis Weishaar Jr., age 83, passed away on March 27, 2022 in Wadsworth Ohio. He had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus/Dementia in 2017 and eventually succumbed to the disease. Glenn was born on May 2, 1938 in Gettysburg to the late Glenn Francis Weishaar Sr. and Catherine Frances (Bowling) Weishaar.
Glenn attended St. Francis Xavier School and Gettysburg High School, where he excelled in sports. He was quarterback for the football team, captain of the basketball, and participated in various track and field events. By his uncles he was dubbed Jabo due to his rigorous sports activities.
In 1960, he graduated from Penn State University with a degree in mechanical engineering, and he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. He worked for Babcock & Wilcox in Barberton, Ohio, and there he met Marilyn Bjorkman, with whom he became thoroughly smitten and they married on June 10, 1961.
Throughout his life, Marilyn and he traveled extensively and enjoyed many years of retirement together, living on a golf resort in North Carolina to pass the days participating in their favorite sport, golf. Glenn and Marilyn also made numerous trips to Gettysburg for many family events and celebrations and for Glenn’s class reunions.
Glenn’s other hobbies included fishing in Canada and fishing with his son in the Atlantic, bowling, dancing, and making stained glass pieces, including beautiful lamps. Glenn and Marilyn also spent the last 12 years of retirement enjoying the winters in an ocean view condominium in Florida, where they walked the beach every day.
Another of Glenn’s passions was his devotion to the Catholic faith. No matter where he resided, Glenn found a Catholic parish to faithfully sing in the choir, to participate frequently in the Liturgy of Mass, to go on retreats and help with any other type of church activity. Glenn’s faith in Jesus shaped his daily activities and how he conducted his life.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Frances; one brother-in-law, Lawrence Kane; and his parents-in-law. Glenn is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Lucille Weishaar; and by his childrenl Daniel Weishaar (Maria Macoline) of Forida, Douglas Weishaar (Amy Sullivan) of North Carolina, and Diane Weishaar (Michelle Sutton) of Ohio; two granddaughters; five grandsons; three sisters, Barbara Weishaar Kane, Judy Weishaar Masemer (Donald), and Carol Weishaar (Doug Graham); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Mass will take place Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Parish, 272 Broad St., in Wadsworth with a reception following the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the St. Vincent Paul Society of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wadsworth, which helps the local needs within the Wadsworth Community.
Glenn’s family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Greenfield Estates Memory Care for their loving care and compassion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.