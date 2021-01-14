Edward B. Calhoun, 95, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Chambersburg.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1925, in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, a son of the late William B. and Ethel M. (Richards) Calhoun. He was united in marriage to Vera (Gummo) Calhoun; she preceded him in death Nov. 15, 2020.
He is survived by siblings Clifford Calhoun, Everett, Pa., Levenia Tilley, Silver Springs, Md., Lucinda Calhoun, Bedford, Pa., and Cleive Calhoun, Ellicott City, Md.; many loving nieces, nephews and their families; and stepchildren and their families.
He was preceded in death by siblings Margaret Buchanan and Clair Calhoun; sisters-in-law. Rita Calhoun and Helen Calhoun; and brothers-in-law William “Buck” Buchanan and Richard Tilley.
Ed was a graduate of Everett High Schoo,l Class of 1943. He went on to serve in the United States Navy from June 9, 1943 as a gunners mate on the Liberty ships until Dec. 16, 1945, then joining the United States Naval Reserve, 1945-1950, and re-enlisted in the United States Air Force from Feb. 1, 1950 as an electronics tech on F-84 aircraft, until being honorably discharged in Jan. 30, 1954. He worked as an electronic technician for the Department of Defense until his retirement in January 1981.
After retirement Ed worked as a Gettysburg Tour Guide, driving the tour bus on guides around the Gettysburg area also working for a motel in the area and doing taxes for folks through the area agency on aging. He was a member of the John W. Brown National Maritime Historical Society.
He will be remembered as a caring husband, son, brother, uncle and step-grandfather and friend. He enjoyed traveling the world and then living and working on his farm before moving to Chambersburg.
A private funeral service will be held in the chapel at Akers Funeral Home with Rev. Robert R. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be held at Mt. Union Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Everett Area Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralhome.com.
