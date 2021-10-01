Gregory A. Emig, 52, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital.
Greg was born November 16, 1968, in Hanover, the son of the late David H. and Romaine F. (Bly) Emig.
Greg was formerly employed at Yazoo Mills and played on the Yazoo softball team. He was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed going to the races and long car rides through the mountains.
Greg is survived by his children, Justin A. Emig of McSherrystown, Heather N. Emig and her fiancée John Reed of Hanover, and Josh R. Emig and his fiancée Lexie Fissel of New Oxford; two brothers, David W. Emig and Michael E. Emig and his wife Dana, all of New Oxford; and a sister, Lori A. Bare and her husband Robert of Hanover.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s U.C.C. Cemetery in New Chester. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.