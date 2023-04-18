Michael H. Kane, 74, of Chambersburg, Pa., died suddenly on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Baltimore, Md.
Born September 24, 1948, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Robert A. and Mary E. (Womack) Kane. Michael was a 1966 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He served 27 years with the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring as a master sergeant.
Michael was a member of the Upper Adams Jaycees for many years and served as chairman of the National Apple Harvest Festival multiple times. He had been employed in the printing industry for 40 years. In his retirement he enjoyed golfing and helping his family and friends.
Michael is survived by two children, Mary M. Kane (Ryan Minnich) of Fayetteville, Pa., and Charles R. “Chuck” Kane (Ginger) of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Alicia Lutes, David Burkholder, Brian Burkholder and Michael Burkholder; seven great-grandchildren, Khari, Kenton, Kamden, Mya, Wyatt, Addison and Mateo; a sister, Becky Pecha of Chambersburg; three brothers, Patrick Kane of Phoenix, Ariz., Dennis Kane of Fayetteville, and Steve Kane of Orrtanna; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The Kane family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. On Saturday, April 22, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Kane family would like to invite you to join them in a celebration of life at the Cashtown Fire Department Community Center, 1069 Old Rt. 30, Cashtown. At 1 p.m. the family will share fond memories and stories of Mike, and anyone who wishes to share is more than welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011; or Marine Corps Toys for Tots, P. O. Box 1431, Hanover, PA 17331.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
