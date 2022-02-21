Gerald (Gerry) Chester Roper, age 88, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Gerry was born in Lowell, Mass., on December 18, 1933, the only son of Dorothy (Pierce) and Chester Roper. He was raised in Tewksbury, Mass., along with his older sisters, the late Dorothy Greenwood and the late Joyce Mahoney. Growing up, he worked at both the family farm and his grandparents’ greenhouses, where he helped tend the beautiful carnations that became the flower of choice for generations of Ropers to come.
Gerry was both an excellent student (salutatorian of Tewksbury High School Class of 1951) and a talented athlete, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. He attended Boston University ultimately earning his doctorate in chemistry. Gerry married Barbara Sughrue in 1957 and they moved to Carlisle, Pa., in 1962 after he accepted a teaching position at Dickinson College. Having truly found his passion, Gerry began his 35-year career as a professor of chemistry, teaching and mentoring students both on and off campus.
Gerry loved life and people. His absolute favorite pastime was backpacking with “his troops” in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and on the Appalachian Trail in Maine. He enjoyed golfing, cheering on the Red Sox and acting as tour guide to Gettysburg, the Amish Country and Washington, D.C., for visiting family and friends. After retiring, Gerry and Barbara enjoyed summers at their camp on Pushaw Lake in Maine, winters in Miami, Fla., and traveling with friends here and abroad, including a special trip to China and the Great Wall.
Gerry’s legacy of love will continue as he showed us how to live and love through his actions and life choices. He will be remembered for his humility, generosity, kindness, adventurous spirit and his devotion to and love of family and friends.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Gerald is survived by his son Jay (Debra) Roper of Carlisle; his daughters, Joy (John) Twomey of Gettysburg and Chester, Maine, and Jill (Doug) Lott of Biglerville; grandchildren, Jeremie Starner, Abby(Dan) Faye, Joshua and Joel Twomey, Clay, Dean and Seth Lott; great-grandsons, Alex and Matthew Faye; many nieces and nephews; Godson Patrick Armor; and special lifelong friend Louise Gearty, who was as close as a sister.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Horace Roger’s Scholarship Fund at Dickinson College Chemistry Department.
A celebration of Gerry’s life will be held at Tewksbury Funeral Home, 1 Dewey Street in Tewksbury, Mass., on Sunday, February 27, 2022. An hour of visitation will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with the service thereafter. The service will be streamed live and recorded at www.facebook.com/tewksburyfuneralhome/. A luncheon at the Tewksbury Country Club will immediately follow the service. Burial will be private.
The family is planning an Open House on Sunday, March 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the home of Jill Lott, 870 Pleasant Valley Road, Biglerville, for local friends and family to celebrate Gerry’s life.
