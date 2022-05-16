Franz Allen Foltz of Rochester, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 59. Franz is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Foltz; his two children, Gabriel and Jacob Foltz; his devoted parents, Rev. Frederick and Faith Foltz; and his sisters, Frances Foltz and Freda Foltz Martine.
Franz graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1981, earned a B.S. in physics in 1985, a M.A. in science policy in 1989 from Penn State University, and a Ph.D. in science, technology and society from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1996. Franz worked for several years as a camp counselor at Camp Nawakwa in Biglerville, and Camp Beisler in Port Murray, N.J., where he met his wife, Sheila.
For more than 20 years, Franz worked as associate professor at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Franz was a member of both the Science, Technology, and Society and Public Policy departments and served these past several years as the graduate program director for Public Policy.
Franz co-authored the book Faith, Hope, and Love in the Technological Society with his father, Frederick Foltz in 2018, and authored numerous articles for the Bulletin of Science, Technology, and Society, for which he served as a longtime contributing editor, as well as other journals. At the time of his death, he also served as the social scientist on a million-dollar NSF grant to train high-achieving low-income students in engineering.
Dean Stenport of RIT stated that “Professor Foltz was a tremendously valued member of the College of Liberal Arts community for many years. His commitment to student success, academic program innovation, and public engagement will be sorely missed.”
A memorial service for Franz will occur at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 2415 Chili Ave., Rochester, New York on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Savior.
Another memorial will be held in Gettysburg later this summer.
