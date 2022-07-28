Yvonne C. Fuhrman, 82, of Hanover, wife of Glenn A. Fuhrman, entered into God’s eternal care on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home.
Born on April 25, 1940, in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Esther Spaulding Hagerman. A 1958 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, she retired in 2001 from the former Middleburg Manufacturing after 40 years of service.
Yvonne was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with her card club, camping, boating, the excitement of holidays and watching the Orioles’ games with Glenn. She also took great pleasure spending time with her family at the pool and going to her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
In addition to her husband of more than 50 years, she is survived by seven children, Randy Reck and his wife Deb of Hanover, Tammy Mushrush and her husband Brian of Ocean View, Del., Kim Reck of Dover, Del., Keith Reck and his wife Brenda, Sharon Kesselring and her husband Rob, all of Hanover, Randy Fuhrman of Bull Head City, Ariz., and Terri Shade of Bandera, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Shannon, Mike, Valerie, Aaron, Taylor, Sean, Amanda, Tyler, Addi, Kyle and Josh; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Mae Bankert, Catherine Hagerman and Ethel Marchio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover by the Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons. Burial will follow in Annunciation BVM Catholic Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
