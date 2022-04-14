Marie Elizabeth (Black) Gromack
Aug. 16, 1934 - Jan. 21,2022
Marie has gone to be with Our Lord, Jesus Christ for all eternity. She passed away peacefully at home, with her son by her side.
Marie's final statement, in her own words:
"I am the daughter of James Albert Black (1907-1977) and Mildred Pauline Foose (Black) Collins (1912-2004). I have lived most of my life here, in the Carlisle, Pa., area. I attended Carlisle schools, first through sixth grades. I did live in Stoughstown and attended Shippensburg schools for seventh through 10th grades. I attended Carlisle schools for 11th and 12th grades and graduated from Carlisle High School in 1953.
"I have regularly attended church and Sunday school from the age of 4 and my belief in God has been a strength in my life. My favorite Bible verse is, Isaiah 41:10: 'Don't be afraid, because I am with you. Don't be intimidated, I am your God. I will strengthen you. I will help you. I will support you with my victorious right hand.'
"My favorite gospel hymn is 'The Old Rugged Cross.' My grandmother, Jenny (Lentz) Foose, used to sing this hymn to me and it holds so much heartfelt meanings to me.
"My first job was in our general store and service station in Stoughstown, where I helped in the store and pumped gas. I worked as a waitress at Howard Johnson's Restaurant along the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Plainfield, Pa., from 1951 to 1955, where I met my future husband.
"I was married on March 17, 1955, to Anthony Gromack (1932-1986). I then went to work from 1955 through 1992 as a telephone operator at The United Telephone Company in Carlisle, Pa., and Chambersburg, Pa.
"I have one child, Victor, my precious son who has always been my pride and joy. I have always considered myself to be a mother first, a homemaker second and everything else has come after that.
"Throughout my life, there has been difficulties to overcome, fortunately The Lord My God has always been with me and has seen me through those difficult times. Even with those difficulties, I have no regrets. My life has been full of love, happiness, enjoyment and wonderful memories of family and all my good friends from Cumberland, Perry, Franklin, Adams and Dauphin counties.
"Well, I do have one regret. I have to leave my precious son Victor, whom I love with all my heart and soul! May God bless you all and to all, a farewell."
Marie will be interred at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle, Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.
