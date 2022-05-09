Ivan R. Bretzman, 82, of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa., passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born May 31, 1939, in Bendersville, to the late Charles W. and Hazel M. (Deitrich) Bretzman.
Ivan was a graduate of Biglerville High School, Class of 1957. Ivan quickly became a man of all trades. He was the owner and operator of Bretzman’s Garage in Mt. Holly Springs for 50 years. He followed in his dad’s footsteps and served as the Cumberland County Forest Fire Warden for 50 years.
He also served as the fire chief of Dickinson Township for 25 years. Also, he was a founder, past president, secretary and treasurer of the Cumberland County Fire Chiefs Association and a founder and organizer of the Piney Mountain Strike Team. Along with these achievements, he belonged to many local fire departments including Bendersville, South Middleton, Carlisle, Penn Township and Citizens Fire Company of Mt. Holly Springs.
During his time at Citizens Fire Company, he was a fire chief for 25 years and played the role of Santa Claus for many years. He was also a driver and worker for the Citizens Fire and Ambulance Association.
He was also a member of many organizations such as the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God, the Cumberland County Fireman’s Association, the Pennsylvania Pump Primers Association of Harrisburg, the Samantha Society for Preservation of Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus, the American Legion Post #674 of Mt. Holly Springs. He was also a former member of the Carlisle Eagles Arie #1299.
Over the years, he taught fire prevention and safety to hundreds of children. He was also very instrumental to many of our current fire chiefs. Ivan was a noted collector of many antique Seagrave fire apparatus. His pride and joy was his 1931 Seagrave, which he called Bertha.
More recently, he enjoyed scenic rides through the mountains and spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren.
Surviving is his loving wife of 62 years, Judith A. (Long) Bretzman, of Mt. Holly Springs; son, Daniel E. Bretzman of Mt. Holly Springs; four grandchildren, Derek Jumper (Cori), Holly Myers (Zach), Justin (Bubba) Bretzman (Ashley), and Danielle Bretzman; nine great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Chris Bretzman; and siblings, Ruth Bretzman of Bendersville and Jean Behney of York Springs; and half-siblings, Roy Bretzman of Bendersville and Mike Bretzman of Mechanicsburg. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory A. Bretzman; granddaughter Michelle L. Bretzman; and siblings, Paul Bretzman, Sara Randall, C. Duane Bretzman, and John Bretzman.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God, 648 McLand Drive #600, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065, with Rev. Richard Reese and Pastor Daniel Murray officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God or Citizens Fire Co. 100 Chestnut Street, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065.
Visit https://www.mthollycog.org/ to watch the services live. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
