Garry E. Reese, age 67, of Gettysburg, passed away at Genesis Healthcare – Gettysburg Center on April 7, 2023. He was the loving husband of Cheryl L. (Fuller) Reese; together they shared over 26 years of marriage.
Garry was born in Hanover and was the son of the late Richard Reese and Helen (Warner) Reese.
He worked as a mason most of his life and was a member of the Brick Layers Union Local #5 in Harrisburg. He was an avid hunter and was a member of the Shed Antler Hunting Camp. Garry was also a member of the McSherrystown Fish and Game Assoc., McSherrystown Home Assoc., the Gettysburg Eagles, and the Hanover Amvets.
Garry was predeceased by his son, Cory Reese in 2001; and his sister Josephine Feeser.
In addition to his wife, Cheryl, he is survived by his siblings, Mary Ellen Ernst and her husband Stanley, Richard J. Reese Jr. and his wife Julie, Kay Wildasin and her husband Mike, and Howard Reese and his wife Linda; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service in celebration of Garry’s life will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344, with Pastor Bill Mummert officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service next to his son at Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
