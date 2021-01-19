Barbara Jean “BJ” Wilkinson, age 74, of Brunswick, Ga., passed in her sleep Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.
Barb was born in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 14, 1946. She was raised by her grandparents, Elijah Neff and Viola McFeaters in Annville, Pennsylvania.
In 1965, Barbara joined the US Navy. After service and while raising Dawn and Lonnie she attended Carteret Community College where she earned her nursing license.
She was a mother of four, grandmother of seven, team mom, Cub Scout den mother, Little League president, H.U.G. Coordinator, and band mom. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren! Her hobbies included volunteering her time, crocheting, and cheering for NASCAR, the Steelers and the Pirates.
In addition to Elijah and Viola, she was preceded in death by her mother Triva; uncles Will, Wayne, and Warren; grandson, Justin Wiggins; and Grandma Colleen.
She is survived by Greg, her life partner of 45 years; children, Dawn, Lonnie, Ian and Sandi; grandchildren, Jamie, Michelle, Kaytlin, Cheyenne, Colleen and Kiya; sisters, Sandra and JoAnn; cousins, Shelly and Shirley; son-in-law Keith Bullard; daughter-in-law Dawn Winkelmann; and her life-long friend, Darla.
A service to celebrate Barb’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home of Brunswick, Ga., is in charge of all arrangements. Through this site, www.edomillerandsons.com, we invite you to share your fond memories with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.