Nancy Lee Knotts, 70, of Gettysburg, passed away at her home on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Born Dec. 20, 1950, in Kane, Pa., she was the daughter of Mary Agnes (Nunn) Bradybaugh of Kane and the late Leroy Bradybaugh. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Rev. William C. Knotts, who died March 31, 2021.
Nancy was a longtime head cook at The Gardens Nursing Center in Gettysburg. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and family cookouts. Nancy had a wonderful experience with her husband when they traveled to Mexico for missionary work for the Lutheran church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Vanessa Jones of Gettysburg; a son, William L. Knotts of Gettysburg; a granddaughter, Deidre Sullivan (Devin); three great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Elijah and Gunter; two brothers, Ralph Bradybaugh of Kane and Joseph Bradybaugh of Bradford, Pa.; and a sister, Kim Cecchetti of Kane.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 White Hall Road, Littlestown, with Sister Deborah McLellan officiating. Interment will follow the services in the St. Luke Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
