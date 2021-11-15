Carmen Garcia

Carmen B. Garcia, 76, of Gettysburg, passed away Nov. 13, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 1, 1945 in Naranjito, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Encarnacion and Emerita (Santiago) Nieves.
Carmen graduated from the Peg Horn Beauty School and was a self-employed beautician, was a member of the Brownsville Church of God, and enjoyed crocheting, gardening, dancing, cooking, flowers and reading her Bible. She also loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Angel Garcia Sr. of Gettysburg; children Mary Garcia of Gettysburg, Priscilla Shirley of Gardners, and Angel Garcia Jr. and fiancé Nikki Meek of Hanover; grandchildren Alex Garcia, Noah Garcia, Isaiah Shirley, Alexis Shirley, Madison Shirley, Brittany Garcia, Casey Garcia, Corbin Garcia, and Cody Garcia; and four great-grandchildren. Carmen was also survived by her siblings Santos Nieves and wife Della of McSherrystown, Luz Maria Ruiz and husband Armando of Miami, Fla., Victor Nieves of Gettysburg, Abraham Nieves and wife Donatina of Venice, Fla. and Edelmira Laureano and husband Federico of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Manrique Nieves and Jose Luis Nieves.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St. Bendersville, where a viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will also be a viewing on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at the Brownsville Church of God, 6390 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, PA 17222 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Victor Johnson officiating. Carmen will be laid to rest beside her parents at Biglerville Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
