R. James “Jim” Breighner, 84, of New Oxford, entered God’s eternal care on February 17, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Hoffman) Breighner to whom he was married 61 years.
He is also survived by his daughters, Victoria Collins and her husband Christopher of New Oxford, and Debra Reifsnider and her husband Jon of Keymar, Md.; grandchildren, Mitchell Collins and wife Ashley, Rebecca Conrad and husband Kyle, Andrew Collins, and Sarah Brentlinger and husband Jon; and by great-grandchildren Madison Conrad and Baby Collins (July 2022). He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Breighner and Dorothy (Weaver) Breighner; and brothers Robert Jr., William, and Thomas Breighner.
Jim was a 1955 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, a 1960 graduate of Shippensburg University and a member of Annunciation B.V.M. Church. He was the retired president of Paradise Mutual Insurance Company of Hanover. Jim was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, an avid bowler and golfer and he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Jim’s life on Monday, February 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 22, at 11 a.m. at Annunciation BVM Church, 26 N. Third St,, McSherrystown, PA 17344. Interment to follow at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s memory to Annunciation B.V.M. Church, at the above address, or to BridgeLife Hospice, 292 Stoner Aven., Westminster, MD 21157.
Online condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com.
