Ruth Franklin Warner Neiderer, 94, of Littlestown, died Friday, Oct. 9, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. Ruth was the widow of Elmer Warner who died in 1970 and Ramon Neiderer who died in 1984. She was also predeceased by her longtime friend, Floyd Bull, in 2015.
Born Oct. 21, 1925, in Hedgesville, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Nellie (Orr) Franklin. Ruth attended Biglerville High School and was a babysitter, worked at Musselman’s and was retired from Stonehenge Restaurant, Gettysburg.
Surviving are her sister, Audrey Myers and Lee of Gettysburg; her six nieces and spouses, Bonnie and Doug Van Dyke, Jeanne and Jeff Groft, Nancy and Jim Stehman, Peggy Carter, Bonnie and Larry Ohler, and Nancy and Pete Angel; her three great-nieces; two great-nephews; five great-great-nieces; seven great-great-nephews; two great-great-great-nieces; and one great-great-great-nephew.
Ruth was predeceased by her three brothers, Howard, Harold and Vernon Franklin; and her sister, Thelma Franklin.
She was a member of Foursquare Church of Gettysburg. Ruth loved Williamsburg, going to the beach, crossword puzzles, singing, listening to Elvis and spending time with her family.
Funeral services are private due to COVID-19. Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.