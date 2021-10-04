Lora Mae Shaffer, age 78, of Fairfield, went peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
She was born November 13, 1942, in Gettysburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, James “Mick” Shaffer and their infant daughter, Tenia Robin Shaffer. Together they raised their family on Mount Hope in Fairfield and started Shaffer’s Sawmill.
Lora Mae and Mick enjoyed time together viewing wildlife and spending time in Highland County, Va. Lora’s greatest accomplishment was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had a special bond with her devoted grandchildren, Michaela and Wyatt Shorb. Lora enjoyed vacations to Gatlinburg and day trips to the beach and Benezette with the family.
Lora is survived by her son, James G. Shaffer and wife, Jill of Fairfield; four daughters, Tammy Joiner and husband George of Orrtanna, Carolyn Thomas and husband James of Gettysburg, Crystal Moore and husband Jeffrey, Hanover, and April Shorb and husband Gary Jr. of Fairfield; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Interment will be private as requested by Lora.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
