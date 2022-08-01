Ronald D. Bean, age 72, of New Oxford, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford. He was born Sunday, June 18, 1950, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Cecil W. and Elda M. (Gardner) Bean.
Ronald graduated from Biglerville High School in 1968. He was formerly employed by Hart Center in New Oxford for over 30 years. He was a member of Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville, Hanover Area Parrot Head Society, People Who Care, New Oxford Social and Athletic Club, Republican Club of Hanover, Home Association of McSherrystown, Amvets of Hanover Post 22, McSherrystown Moose, and New Oxford Hebron Lodge No. 465. He coached Little League in Bendersville for several years.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jane L. (Yeagy) Bean. He is also survived by two daughters, Angela J. McMaster of New Oxford, and Adrianne G. Redding of Thomasville; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Richard Bean.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
