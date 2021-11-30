Richard James Shultz, 78, of Orrtanna, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born October 3, 1943, in Orrtanna, the son of the late Glenn and Rhonda Wilt Shultz.
Mr. Shultz was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War. For most of his life he was a farmer employed with the Wilkinson Farms in Gettysburg. He later worked at Fairfield Graphics for a number of years. He was a member of the Fairfield AmVets, the Gettysburg American Legion and the Gettysburg VFW.
Richard is survived by a brother, Glenn Shultz Jr.; and two sisters, Janet Wallen and Ruthie Reeves.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Flohrs Cemetery, Cashtown. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Monahan Funeral Home to defray expenses.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
