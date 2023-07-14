Frank M. "Jack" Eckrote, 80, formerly of Littlestown, died Thursday, July 13, at his home in Biglerville. He was the husband of Judy Ann (Huff) Eckrote for 45 years.
Born May 13, 1943, in Baltimore, Md., Jack was the son of the late Norman Sr. and Elizabeth (Brooks) Eckrote. He was a Francis Scott Key High School graduate and was a self-employed truck driver.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Frank Eckrote Jr. and Diane of East Berlin, and Terry Morehead and Jackie of Abbottstown; his daughters, Tammy Northrup and Sid of Fort Payne, Ala., and Sherri Crawmer and Bryan of Littlestown; his 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Jack was predeceased by his brothers, Edward Eckrote and Norman Eckrote Jr.; and his sisters, Juanita Bollinger and Luceile Morris.
Jack was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown. He enjoyed woodworking, joking with people, game show networking, word searches and loved spending time with his family.
Funeral service is Thursday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Douglas Mummert officiating. Viewing is Thursday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery.
Memorials in Frank's name may be made to BridgingLife Hospice Care, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
